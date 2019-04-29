64 per cent voter turnout in 4th phase of LS polls: EC

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) A voter turnout of 64 percent was recorded in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Monday, the Election Commission said.Voting was held in 72 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states in this phase.Nearly 66 per cent turnout was recorded in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in which voting was held in 116 seats. In the first two phases, polling was conducted in 91 and 95 seats on April 11 and April 18 respectively.Election to 543 seats across the country is being held in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. PTI NAB ASK TIRTIR