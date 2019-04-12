65 companies of central forces will be deployed to ensure smooth polling in Hry

Chandigarh, Apr 12 (PTI) At least 65 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be deployed to conduct polling in a free, fair and peaceful manner during the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana, DGP Manoj Yadava said on Friday. Yadava said the Centre has already given its nod to give 65 companies to Haryana. These will be in addition to the state police force that will be deployed in view of the general elections. Out of these, first contingent of three companies of the Border Security Force (BSF) have already reached the state to help police maintain law and order and two more companies will arrive very soon, he said in an official statement here. The remaining companies of CAPF will reach Haryana after the fifth phase of polling gets over. In total, around 6,000 security personnel will be deployed. All the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana go to polls in the sixth phase on May 12. Apart from this, more than 50,000 policemen of the Haryana Police, including home guards and special police officers, will also be pressed into service to ensure proper law and order during election process in the state, he said. Yadava said preparations are going on at every level to ensure free, fair and incident free Lok Sabha elections in the state. "District police chiefs have been asked to identify sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths in their respective areas. This exercise will be over in a couple of days," he said. However, the sensitivity of a particular area keeps changing depending on the local law and order situation, he said, adding that his teams are constantly monitoring each and everything. Prior to the polling, the BSF along with the state police force will also conduct a flag march in the districts to build a sense of confidence, trust and security among the voters, he added. He said the Haryana Police is constantly in touch with the police in neighbouring states too so that an eye can be kept on criminals and other anti-social elements. "We have got a list of around 400 proclaimed offenders, bail jumpers from neighbouring states who belong to Haryana. Our police teams are constantly conducting raids to nab these criminals and dozens are being arrested every day, including bail jumpers, parole jumpers and proclaimed offenders. Apart from this, the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police is efficiently and effectively functioning to deal with the organised crime," the DGP added. Yadava said sufficient number of police personnel had been deployed for each assembly segment to keep a tap on illegal movement of liquor, narcotics and cash. Based on the intelligence inputs, police have seized a total of 2,87,079 bottles of illicit liquor and more than 2920 kg narcotic substances, including opium, poppy husk, ganja, smack and small quantity of heroin, from March 10 to April 11. Police teams also seized unaccounted cash of Rs 76,42,540 since the model code of conduct came into effect on March 10, he said. He said instructions have already been given too all licence holders who are having arms to deposit the weapons. "As a result of which 80,079 licensed arms have so far been deposited by the people in police stations across Haryana. In addition, police have also seized 284 illicit and country-made weapons and about 250 people have been arrested on the charges of possessing illegal weapons," the DGP said. Yadava urged people to come out fearlessly and ensure maximum participation in polling as the administration has made elaborate arrangements for free, fair and peaceful elections in the state. PTI SUN SNESNE