65 per cent of country's mobile phones are manufactured in Noida: UP Dy CM

Lucknow, Feb 4 (PTI) Sixty-five per cent of country's mobile phones are manufactured now in Noida alone, said Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma Monday, claiming that UP has a strong potential to surpass the growth of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.UP emergence as a hub of mobile phone production has also stopped its youths' exodus to other states for jobs.If 100 mobile phones are produced in India, Noida alone accounts for 65 such phones. It means 65 per cent of the mobile phones of the country are manufactured in UP. This includes finished mobile phones and their accessories," Sharma, who is also the state's Information Technology minister, told PTI in an interview. "This feat has been achieved by us in a span of one-and-half years. We have surged ahead of Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh in production of mobile phones, which occupied the top spot earlier," he said. "This has also stopped exodus of people from the state for employment outside the state, he added.The minister attributed the UP's growth as the country's mobile manufacturing hub to the improved law and order situation in the state, besides its pro-business policies under the BJP rule. Why was the change not witnessed earlier? It is because of the improvement in law and order and the new pro-industry policies made after serious deliberations. We have made pro-business policies and the single-window system started by us has won accolades across the country," Sharma said, adding that UP's industrial policy is the best.The minister claimed that officials from other states like Maharashtra have come to study the UP's IT policies. Sharma said out of Rs 60,000 crore investment proposals received during the UP Investor Summit, nearly Rs 42,000 were from the IT and electronics sector.The UP government is soon going to establish an Electronics City. In state capital Lucknow, land has been acquired in Nadarganj area for IT City. Apart from this, IT parks will be set up in Meerut, Agra, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Varanasi, Lucknow and Bareilly," he said.He also said an electronics cluster will be set up in Tegna (Noida), where Chinese and Taiwanese companies are likely to make an investment of Rs 500 crore."UP has the ability to surge ahead of Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. It has already become a centre of attraction for the people.In coming days, UP will be known as the state giving maximum employment and it will be known for industrialists," he said.The youths from other states are now coming to Lucknow for jobs, he added. PTI NAV RAXRAX