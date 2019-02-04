650 cartons of liquor seized in Gzb, 2 held

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) Two persons were arrested after their truck, carrying 650 cartons of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), was confiscated here, police said Monday. The crime branch and Loni police arrested Manoj Yadav and Hanuman Yadav, who brought the IMFL from Haryana, they said. Following a tip-off, the police intercepted a truck at a busy intersection on Delhi-Saharanpur road in Loni town around 9 pm Sunday night, Superintendent of Police rural area (SPRA) Arvind Maurya said. Upon search, police recovered 498 cartons of half bottles and 152 cartons of quarter bottles of IMFL smuggled from Haryana, he said. The accused duo often supply smuggled whisky with the help of two other bootleggers named Ramji Singh and Mukesh Baba at various liquor shops of Ghaziabad and nearby districts of western Uttar Pradesh, he said. During the search, forged documents with army stamp were also recovered from them, the SP said, adding that these papers were being used to hoodwink the police. Singh and Baba, who have gone absconding, will be nabbed soon, the SP said. PTI CORR AD CK