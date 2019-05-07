66% turnout in Rajasthan, up 3% from 2014

Jaipur, May 7 (PTI) Rajasthan, which went to polls in two phases, has recorded a voter turnout of 66.07 per cent, nearly 3 percentage point more than the 2014 Lok Sabha election, according to the Election Commission website. Rajasthan had the first phase of polling on April 29, in which 63.71 per cent voter turnout was recorded in 13 Lok Sabha seats. The remaining 12 seats went to polls in the fifth phase on Monday and the voter turnout was 68.17 per cent. The overall turnout was 66.07 per cent of the total 4,88,19,222 voters registered in the state. In 2014, the turnout was 63.11 per cent, the EC website said. The male voter turnout was 66.54 per cent, while female voter turnout was 65.55 per cent. Of the total 265 third gender voters, 105 (39.62 per cent) have cast their votes, it said. Ganganagar (SC) recorded the highest turnout of 75.15 per cent, while the lowest turnout of 55.06 per cent was in Dausa (ST). There are four more seats -- Barmer, Banswara, Chittorgarh and Jhalawar-Baran -- with more than 70 per cent voter turnout. PTI SDAHMB