67.13 pc voter turnout recorded till 6 pm in Raj

(Eds: Updates figure till 6 pm) Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) A voter turnout of 67.13 per cent was recorded till 6 pm in Rajasthan's 13 Lok Sabha seats which went to polls Monday, an election official said."Voter turnout in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies is 67.13 per cent till 6 pm," according to the office of the chief electoral officer.Tribal dominated seat of Banswara recorded the highest voting percentage at 72.34, followed by Barmer which recorded 72.21 per cent voting.Chittorgarh and Jhalwar-Baran also recorded 71.29 and 70.95 per cent voting.Voters are still lined up in front of several polling booths and the final figure will be known later. Total voter turnout in the 2014 general election was 63.11 per cent.The voting began at 7 am in the 13 constituencies of Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran, according to the office of the chief electoral officer. About 2.57 crore people are eligible to vote at 28,182 polling stations in the 13 constituencies where 115 candidates are in fray.Jodhpur, one of the most talked about seats, saw a contest between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav and Union minister of state and MP Gajendra Singh Shekhwat.Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh contested Jhalawar-Baran seat while erstwhile Jaipur royal family member and former BJP MLA Diya Kumari in the fray from the Rajsamand seat.The Barmer Lok Sabha seat witnessed a close contest between Congress candidate Manvendra Singh, a former BJP MLA and the son of Jaswant Singh, and BJP candidate Kailash Chaudhary. PTI SDA DPB