67.13 pc voter turnout recorded till 6 pm in Raj

(Eds: Updates figure till 6 pm) Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) A voter turnout of 67.13 per cent was recorded till 6 pm in Rajasthan's 13 Lok Sabha seats which went to polls Monday, an election official said."Voter turnout in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies is 67.13 per cent till 6 pm," according to the office of the chief electoral officer.Tribal dominated seat of Banswara recorded the highest voting percentage at 72.34, followed by Barmer which recorded 72.21 per cent voting.Chittorgarh and Jhalwar-Baran also recorded 71.29 and 70.95 per cent voting.Voters are still lined up in front of several polling booths and the final figure will be known later. Total voter turnout in the 2014 general election was 63.11 per cent. PTI SDA DPBDPB