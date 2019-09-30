680 kg of spurious 'khoa' seized in Ghaziabad

(Eds: correcting headline ) Ghaziabad, Sep 30 (PTI) A large quantity of spurious "khoa" was seized from Kalcheena village and eight people have been arrested for preparing adulterated milk products, police said here on Monday. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj kumar Jadaun said they raided eight places and seize 680 kg of adulterated 'khoa', 45 kg of stone powder, 58 canisters of refined oil. The arrested people have been identified as Mohsin, Farukh, Naeem, Sarwar, Kamil, Zunaid, Yameen and Furkan. Keeping in view the health of the masses, the adulterated 'khoa' was destroyed, the SP said. PTI RDKRDKRDK