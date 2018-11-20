681 acres of encroached forest land recovered in J&K

Jammu, Nov 20 (PTI) The state government has recovered 681 acre (5,450 kanals) of encroached forest land in the last six months, official said Tuesday. As part of a major anti-encroachment drive, 455 acre (3,643 kanals) of forest land was retrieved in Jammu, while 224 acre (1,798 kanals) was recovered in Kashmir belt, an officer said. "In areas where there is a possibility of re-encroachment chain-link fences, toe walls and plantations are being raised," a forest department statement read. Further, demarcation pillars are being installed on the retrieved land, an official said, adding GPS co-ordinates were also being noted to maintain digital records of the recovered land. All forest areas vulnerable to encroachment are being mapped, he said. PTI AB MAZ INDIND