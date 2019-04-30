68.17% voter turnout in fourth phase of LS polls in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 30 (PTI) A voter turnout of 68.17 per cent was recorded in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Rajasthan that went to poll on April 29, according to data released on Tuesday. As many as 2.57 lakh people exercised their franchise at 28,182 polling stations in the 13 constituencies, where 115 candidates were in fray. The highest voter turnout of 73.12 per cent was registered in Barmer and the lowest of 62.37 per cent was recorded in Pali, the data stated. According to the data, 68.40 per cent of males and 67.92 per cent of females exercised their franchise. Fifty-eight of the total 140 transgenders registered in 13 constituencies of Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran also cast their votes. Barmer, Banswara, Chittorgarh and Jhalawar-Baran recorded above 70 per cent voting, the data stated. Jodhpur saw a contest between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav and Union minister and MP Gajendra Singh Shekhwat. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh contested the Jhalawar-Baran seat, while erstwhile Jaipur royal family member and former BJP MLA Diya Kumari was in fray from the Rajsamand seat. The Barmer Lok Sabha seat witnessed a close contest between Congress candidate Manvendra Singh, a former BJP MLA and son of Jaswant Singh, and BJP candidate Kailash Chaudhary. Remaining 12 seats of Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhuju, Sikar, Jaipur rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur will go to poll on May 6. PTI SDA SNESNE