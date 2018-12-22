6th edition of Yuva Natya Samaroh to open today

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The 6th edition of Yuva Natya Samaroh, a theatre festival of five young directors, will begin here Saturday with some of the best modern, mythological as well as Parsi style drama. Organised by Sahitya Kala Parishad, Department of Art, Culture and Languages, Government of Delhi, the five-day festival will be held at Kamani Auditorium here.It will open with a music adaptation of noted Hindi writer Mithileshwar's 'Babuji' directed by Rajesh Singh, the organisers said. "It's heartening to see how theatre continues to grow and mesmerize audiences, despite the digital boom. The credit goes to the young talents who keep the medium alive. "This festival is a great platform for young directors to showcase their work. I urge the people of Delhi to come out in large numbers to support the emerging talent," Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, said.The festival lineup includes Mahasweta Devi's iconic 'Rudali' directed by Arvind Singh, Ashok Lal's 'Shatru' directed by Sunil Rawat, Chandrashekhara Kambar's mythological drama 'Shivarathri' translated by Veena Sharma and directed by Susheel Sharma.The five-day event will come to a close on December 26 with Parsi play 'Safed Khoon' directed by Samiruddin (Javed Sameer). PTI MAH MGMG