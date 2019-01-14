7 arrested for robbing man in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Seven men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a person of Rs 60 lakh at gun point in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said Monday.The accused were identified as Deepak Chauhan (36), Sonu Verma (41), Jitender (25), Pradeep Kumar (26), an employee of the victims, Kishor Viswakarma (43), Ashok (45) and Nitu (35), they said.On December 26 one Amit filed a complaint at Welcome police station that in the evening, he and his colleague Pankaj Tyagi were returning to his office at Babarpur by car after collecting payment from Seelampur, police said. Near his office, two persons broke the glass of his car's window and robbed the bag containing money at gun point and fled on a motorcycle with their third accomplice, a senior police officer said.Police collected CCTV footage from Seelampur, Maujpur and Chhajjupur. Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid on Signature Bridge Road and four accused were apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) A K Thakur said, adding the other three were arrested later. During interrogation, it was revealed that Pradeep, who used to work at complainant's office, told his accomplices that Amit was carrying money.After robbing Amit, they distributed the money among themselves at Jitender's house in Ghaziabad, Thakur said. A total of Rs 11.20 lakh, three country-made pistols, 10 cartridges and one motorcycle were seized from the accused, police said. PTI NIT NSD