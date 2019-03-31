7 arrested in J-K for peddling drugs

Srinagar, Mar 31 (PTI) Seven people have been arrested in Srinagar and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday on the charge peddling drugs, police said.In Nowhatta area of Srinagar five people were arrested at a check post and 28 grams of brown sugar (heroin) was seized from them, a police spokesperson said.In Nillow area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, police intercepted a truck and seized 11 kg poppy straw, the spokesman said, adding two people -- Samarjeet Singh and Divender Singh -- residents of Amritsar, were arrested. He said, "Our consistent action against such anti-social elements should encourage the locals to come forward with any information pertaining to drug peddling in their neighbourhood." PTI SSB NSDNSD