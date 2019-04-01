7 arrested in Rajasthan for betting in IPL match

Jaipur, Apr 1 (PTI) Seven people were arrested for their alleged involvement in betting during an IPL match played in Chennai, police said Monday.A police team raided an apartment in Jaisinghpura Road here on Sunday during the T20 match, additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Vimal Singh said.Apart from Rs 19,240 cahs, betting ledgers running into several lakhs, 33 mobile phones, TV, three laptops, three Wi-Fi dongle, calculators and two cars were seized from the accused, the police officer said.The accused were identified as Jatin Shah (45), Rahul Prajapati (29), Vinod Sindhi (39), Hemant Sindhi (37), Harish Kumar Sindhi (35), Chandu Kumar Sindhi (37) and Rajkumar Sindhi (45), all residents of Ajmer, police said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and further probe is underway, they said. PTI AG NSDNSD