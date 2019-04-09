7 Bangladeshis held with US dollars worth over Rs 5-cr at Kolkata airport

Kolkata, Apr 9 (PTI) Seven Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at the Kolkata airport on Tuesday for carrying over USD 7 lakh in cash allegedly without any document, officials said.All the seven had reached the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport to take the same flight to Dhaka and had allegedly concealed the foreign currency in false bottoms of their bags, officials said.The passengers, all Bangladeshis, were handed over to Customs authorities with a total of USD 7,43,300 seized from them. This is equivalent to Rs 5.03 crore, they said. PTI NES NES SOMSOM