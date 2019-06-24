7 bookies arrested in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad Jun 24 (PTI) Sahibabad police have arrested seven persons for allegedly accepting bets here during the Pakistan versus South Africa World Cup match, officials said Monday. A team, led by SHO Sahibabad Jitendra Kumar Singh, raided a house in the Tulsi Niketan area on Sunday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rakesh Mishra said. Police have recovered 15 mobile phones, one laptop, one television set, eight betting slips, eight ATM cards, Rs 41,000 in cash and a swift car from the house. The accused Vineet, Keshav, Chandrakant, Prakash, Vipin, Omprakash and Vikas have confessed and have been sent jail, Mishra said. INDIND