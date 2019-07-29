7 boys drown in water-filled pit in Bihar

Chhapra (Bihar), July 28 (PTI) Seven boys drowned in a water-filled pit and two were rescued in a critical condition, police said on Sunday. The incident took place at Doila village which comes under the jurisdiction of Isuapur police station, Saran SP Hari Kishore Rai said. Two children who were cutting wood nearby spotted the boys drowning in the pit, which was dug for extracting mud, and ran towards the village to inform residents, the SP said. Locals fished out the bodies, he said, adding that two boys were rushed to a nearby hospital. The deceased were identified as Satyam Nat (10), Raja Nat (09), Teeman Nat (08), Arjun Nat (10), Suraj Nat (8), Bittu Nat (10) and Chandan Nat (10). PTI CORR NAC SNESNE