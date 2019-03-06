7 dead, 20 injured in bus crash in Jaipur

Jaipur, Mar 6 (PTI) Seven people, including a women, were killed and 20 others injured Wednesday when a speeding bus rammed into the rear of another bus parked on the road in Rajasthan's Pali district, police said.The accident took place near Kainpura crossing apparently due to the rush among bus drivers to take passengers on board, the officer said, Sanderao police station incharge Dholaram said.The speeding bus was en route to Ahmedabad from Jaipur, he said.Four persons died on the spot and three others succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment, Dholaram said. He said 19 among those injured are in critical condition and were referred to a hospital in Pali from a primary care centre in Rani town.Champa Devi (38), Chunni Lal Sattar (22), Arjun Singh (22), Poonam Singh (19), Pappu Ram (35), Girdhari Singh (35) and Rawal Singh (22) were killed in the accident, he said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a case was registered against the accused driver, the officer said. PTI AG CK