7 devotees killed in stampede during temple ceremony in TN

Tiruchirappalli (TN), Apr 21 (PTI) A stampede during a local temple ceremony killed seven devotees and injured ten others near Thuraiyur, about 45 km from here, on Sunday, police said. The tragedy occurred when hundreds of people gathered for the 'padikasu' (temple coin) distribution ceremony, held as part of annual 'Chithira Pournami' festival, at the 'Karuppasamy' (a rural deity) temple in Muthiampalayam village. Police said the stampede began when the priest started distributing the coins and a section of devotees surged forward to collect them. Seven people, including four women, died on the spot while ten others were seriously injured and have been hospitalised, they added. Distribution of the coins is the main event of the festival, which draws a large number of devotees from in and around the village. Devotees believe keeping the temple coins at home in their cash box will bring prosperity. A temple official, on condition of anonymity, said there was no effort to control the crowd nor was there enough security personnel to bring the situation under control. PTI CORR/SSN VS INDIND