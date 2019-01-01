7 die as truck rams into hutment in UP

(Eds: Updating toll, police action) Chandauli (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) Four minors, aged between three-eight, were among seven people who died when a truck carrying cattle rammed into a hutment in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district on New Year's Day, police said. The incident occurred around 5.30 am at Malda village in Chakia area -- around 20 km from the district headquarters of Chandauli town, Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar Singh said. Seven people have died and one girl was injured. She has been admitted to a hospital, the officer said. The deceased have been identified as Shyama Devi (60), Ram Kishun (27), Suhagin (25) and four children -- Golu (3), Munni (4), Monu (5) and Nisha (8), police said. The SP has suspended the station house officer of Ilia police station and the in-charge the Malda police outpost. The SHO of Chakia police station has been sent to police lines and two constables, along with a Dial-100 team, have also been suspended. PTI CORR NAVHMB