7 election officers charged with dereliction of duty in Mathura

Mathura, Apr 3 (PTI) Authorities have issued orders to book seven employees for dereliction of election duty here, officials said Wednesday. "FIR is being registered against seven employees, engaged in election duty, for skipping training," Chief Development Officer Ram Newas said. He said the erring employees failed to attend election training conducted from March 24 to 26 at BSA College, officials said. The chief development officer said the erring officers have been served show cause notices.