7 get life sentence for murder of police constable

Barrackpore (WB), Nov 14 (PTI) Seven persons were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here Thursday for murdering a police constable when he tried to save his niece from being molested in 2012.Barrackpore Sessions Judge Tapas Kumar Mitra sentenced the seven to life term for killing Asim Dam, who was attached to Entally police station of Kolkata police.The court had pronounced Abhijit Ghosh, Biswajit Ghosh, Debu Mukherjee, Tapan Chandra, Kuntal Chakraborti, Botu Majumdar and Prasenjit Dutta guilty of the offence of murder on Wednesday.Dam was at his residence at Bisharpara under Airport police station in North 24 Parganas district on the day of Holi on March 8, 2012.It was alleged that some miscreants entered his house and on the pretext of applying gulal, misbehaved with his niece and tried to molest her.Following protests by Dam, the miscreants left, only to return with some more men and attacked Dam and his other family members with iron rods and sticks.Dam was grievously injured in the attack and died in hospital after two days on March 11.While one of the accused is absconding, seven persons were named in the FIR and arrested and tried before the sessions court. PTI COR AMR KK ZMN