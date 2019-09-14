7 IAS officers shifted in Haryana

Chandigarh, Sep 14 (PTI) Seven IAS officers were shifted with immediate effect in Hayana, an official spokesman said.Faridabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anita Yadav has been posted as Director and Special Secretary, Tourism Department, he said.Deputy Commissioner Atul Kumar has been given additional charge of Administrator, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran and Additional Director, Urban Estate, Faridabad. Anshaj Singh, Sonepat Deputy Commissioner, has been given additional charge of Commissioner, Sonepat Municipal Corporation, against a vacant post, the spokesman said. Rajiv Rattan has been given additional charge of Director, Consolidation of Land Holdings and Land Records, Special Officer (Headquarters) and Additional Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, against a vacant post, he said. Sonal Goel, has been appointed as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Faridabad.Mukul Kumar has been given additional charge of Member Secretary, Haryana Backward Classes Commission relieving Shekhar Vidyarthi of the said charge. Sangeeta Tetarwal, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana Women Development Corporation relieving Manoj Kumar of the said charge. PTI CHS RCJ