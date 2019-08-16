scorecardresearch
7 injured as bus collides with tree in HP's Kangra

Shimla, Aug 16 (PTI) Seven people were injured when their bus collided with a tree in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Friday, an official said. The accident took place when the driver lost the control over the vehicle while giving pass to a motorcycle in Jhungadevi village, he said. Twenty-five people were travelling in the private bus, the officer added. The seven injured, including the bus conductor, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. They were discharged after first aid, he said. PTI DJI AQSAQS

