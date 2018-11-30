7 kg of gold seized, 5 held in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 30 (PTI) Five people, including two Korean nationals, were arrested and 7 kg of gold, which was smuggled into India from Hong Kong, along with cash worth Rs 11.12 crore was seized, according to an official statement issued Friday. Acting on a tip-off, sleuths at the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a businessman coming from a hotel in the city on Thursday. The sleuths seized 6 kg of gold from his leather bag, the statement said. The businessman admitted that the yellow metal was smuggled into India by two Korean nationals who were staying at the same hotel, it said. Subsequently, the DRI sleuths nabbed the two Korean nationals who confessed that the gold was smuggled into India from Hong Kong for monetary consideration. Meanwhile, a team from the DRI conducted raids at houses and textile shops owned by the businessman and seized 1 kg of gold along with cash worth Rs 11.12 crore, the statement said. Two assistants of the businessman, who were also allegedly involved in the smuggling of gold, were arrested, it said. The car used in the commission of crime was also seized. During interrogation, the businessman revealed that the cash recovered during the raid was the sale proceeds against the delivery of the smuggled gold, the statement said. He said he had planned to remit the money abroad through 'hawala' route, it said. PTI VIJ SNESNESNE