7 killed, 35 injured as bus falls into Mahanadi riverbed in Odisha

Cuttack, Nov 20 (PTI) At least seven persons were killed and 35 injured after a bus fell into the Mahanadi riverbed from a bridge near Jagatpur on the outskirts of the city Tuesday evening, police said.The private bus, on its way to Cuttack from Talcher,crashed into the railing of the bridge and plunged 30 feet down into the dry riverbed, they said."I am extremely saddened to know about seven deaths...RIP...most of the other injured have been shifted tothe hospital and are receiving treatment..wish them a speedyrecovery...," Odisha DGP R P Sharma tweeted.According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the bus lostcontrol when a buffalo came in front of it. The driver swervedthe bus to save the animal and thus the accident happened, apolice officer said.Policemen from Cuttack along with fire brigade personnel and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) rushed to the accident site to rescue the trapped passengers.Chief Fire Officer Sukant Sethy said all the passengers trapped inside the bus have been rescued and they were taken to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep concern over the accident and has directed Sports Minister ChandraSarathi Behera to rush to the spot and oversee treatment ofthe injured.He also directed the fire services, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) to expedite the rescue operation. PTI CORR SKN AAM SBN KJ