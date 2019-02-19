7 of family get life imprisonment in 'honour killing' case

Ahmedabad, Feb 19 (PTI) A court at Khambhaliya in Dwarka district of Gujarat on Tuesday awarded life sentence to seven members of a family, including two women, for the 'honour killing' of a married couple in 2014. Additional sessions Judge A M Sheikh sentenced the seven - the victim woman Puriben Chauhan's parents Jesabhai Chauhan and Kantaben, and her relatives Babubhai Chauhan, Manoj Chauhan, Devabhai Chauhan, Vanraj Chauhan and Pujiben Chauhan - to imprisonment for the rest of their lives. The victim had married Govindbhai Chauhan in 2010 against the wishes of her parents. Four years after their marriage, the woman's parents and other relatives attacked the couple with sharp weapons while they were working in a field at Jamgadhka village. Govindbhai Chauhan died on the spot while his wife Puriben Chauhan was seriously injured and died later at a hospital in Jamnagar. The couple had a daughter, who was three years' old at the time of the incident. A case was filed at Kalyanpur police station in connection with the incident under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder). After investigation, the Kalyanpur police concluded that it was a case of 'honour killing' and arrested the seven people. The court, after considering deposition of 31 witnesses, documentary evidences and arguments of public prosecutor L R Chavda on behalf of the state government, convicted all the seven under IPC Section 302 and awarded them life imprisonment. They were also awarded one month imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,500 each under IPC Section 447 (criminal trespass). PTI KA PD GK RCJ