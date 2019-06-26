7-year-old girl dies after consuming 'poisonous' food

Jaipur, Jun 26 (PTI) A 7-year-old girl died while three of her family were taken ill after allegedly consuming poisonous food in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said Wednesday. They started vomiting and suffered from diarrhoea after consuming some poisonous food, police said. They were admitted to a primary health care centre at Semari in Udaipur, where Pratibha (7) died while the others-- Geeta (35), Jitendra (11) and Rahul (9)-were still undergoing treatment, said Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Dinesh Kharadi. He said samples of the food consumed by them and the viscera of the deceased girl were sent for a forensic examination. Preliminary investigation had revealed that the family had consumed some stale fish, which apparently led to health complications, he said. PTI AG RDKRDK