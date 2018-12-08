7-year-old Kashmiri boy's bowling wins praise from Shane Warne

Srinagar, Dec 8 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy from Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district has become an internet sensation after Australian spin great Shane Warne lauded his bowling.A video of the boy, Ahmad, bowling at a local match was shared by a journalist Islah Mufti on micro-blogging site Twitter earlier this year."Easily ball of the century. A googly that turns a metre and a half. Shane Warne take a look. You have some competition," Mufti said in a tweet he posted on July 23.Warne responded to the tweet on Wednesday."This is outstanding! Well bowled young man," the spin legend tweeted.The video of Ahmad's bowling has received over 64,000 views so far.After Warne's praise, Ahmad became a topic of discussion during Fox Cricket's lunch break broadcast on day two of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tournament between Australia and India at Adelaide.A clip of the broadcast on Fox Cricket's Instagram page has also garnered nearly 50,000 views. PTI SSB DIVDIV