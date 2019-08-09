7-year-old raped by cousin in UP's Fatehpur: Police

Banda (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by her cousin at a village in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.The incident took place on Thursday when the girl along with a friend (6) had gone to a forest area near her village, the police said.The 27-year-old cousin brother got hold of her and allegedly raped her there, they said.The matter came to light when the survivor's friend informed her family members and they reached the spot to find her withering in pain.The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable.A case has been filed and the accused has been arrested, police said. PTI CORR ABN SOMSOM