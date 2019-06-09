7-yr-old boy sodomised by juvenile in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 9 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a juvenile at a village here, police said Sunday.The juvenile, aged 15, has been apprehended and a case registered, they said. Police said the juvenile took the boy to his house promising him sweets and committed the crime.The 15-year-old has been sent to a juvenile home and the victim for medical examination, they said. PTI CORR ANBANB