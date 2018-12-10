scorecardresearch
7-yr-old girl raped by neighbour in UP

Balrampur (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village in Utraula area here, the police said Monday.According to the FIR lodged by the girl's family, she was playing outside her home when 33-year-old Paras took her to a secluded place and raped her.The victim is recuperating in a hospital and her condition is stable, the police said.The accused has been arrested and the matter is being probed, they added. PTI CORR ABN MAZ RHL

