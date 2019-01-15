7-yr-old girl raped, murdered in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) A minor girl has been allegedly raped and murdered in the Amber area of the city, police said Tuesday. The body of the girl, aged around seven years, was recovered from an open area in Chainpura village under Amber Police Station limits on Tuesday, officials said. "She was allegedly raped and strangulated to death. Different teams are working on the case. Some suspects have been identified. The case will be cracked soon," DCP north Vikas Sharma said. The body was handed over to family members after postmortem. PTI SDA INDIND