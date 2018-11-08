70 fire incidents reported in Himachal Pradesh on Diwali

Shimla, Nov 8 (PTI) Property worth over Rs 1.67 crore was gutted in 70 incidents of fire reported from across Himachal Pradesh on Diwali, an official said on Thursday.A major fire broke out at a Honda agency in Kangra district's Gurkari village after a lit firecracker fell there. Seventy-five two wheelers and other property worth Rs 40 lakh was gutted in the fire, sub-divisional officer, fire department, Dharam Chand Sharma said.Firemen, with the help of locals, doused the blaze in about three hours, he said.Nearly 200 two wheelers did not have a proper shed on top. The firemen successfully saved the remaining 125, he added.Sharma told PTI that 15 incidents of fire were reported from Kangra, the maximum in the state.It was followed by 12 each in Shimla and Solan, 8 in Sirmour, 6 in Una, 5 each in Mandi and Hamirpur, 3 in Bilaspur and 2 in Kullu and Chamba respectively, he said.Property worth Rs. 1,67,48,300 was gutted in the fire incidents, he added.No fire incidents were reported from Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti districts, Sharma said.Himachal Pradesh's Chief Fire Officer Jagdish Chander Sharma told PTI that as many as 700 firemen and officials and 107 fire engines were on duty at 22 fire stations and 40 chowkis on Diwali. PTI DJI DIVDIV