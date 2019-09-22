70 IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 22 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has transferred 70 IAS officers, including 10 district collectors, according to an official order.The officer on special duty (OSD) to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje was among those transferred on Saturday night. Additional Chief Secretary, administrative reforms, Ravishankar Srivastava has been made chairman of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC).ACS Industries Subodh Agrawal has been given MSME department in addition to his existing departments while principal secretary MSME Alok was transferred to RSRTC as MD. Collectors of Bharatpur, Dholpur, Sikar, Karauli, Tonk, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Kota and Dungarpur were among those transferred. Dholpur Collector Neha Giri was shifted to tribal area development department (TAD) in Jaipur as joint secretary whereas Chittorgarh collector Shivangi Swarnkar was made commissioner of the TAD- Udaipur.Antar Singh Nehra, Joint Secretary to the chief minister, was shifted to Banswara as a collector. The OSD to former Chief Minister Raje, Gajanand Sharma, was also shifted to the land settlement department as commissioner. PTI SDA DVDV