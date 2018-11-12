70 per cent turnout in first phase of Chhattisgarh polls: EC

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Around 70 per cent voter turnout was registered in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, the Election Commission (EC) said Monday.The turnout was likely to go up as the final figures were yet to be received, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said.In the first phase, voting was held in 18 of the 90 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh.Till 5.30 pm, the overall voter turnout was 58.55 per cent, the EC said.Giving the break-up, the poll panel said a voter turnout of 61.47 per cent was recorded in Kondagaon, 63.51 per cent in Keshkal, 62 per cent in Kanker, 58 per cent in Bastar, 49 per cent in Dantewada, 70.14 per cent in Khairagarh, 71 per cent in Dongargarh, 71 per cent in Dongargaon and 72 per cent in the Khujji constituency.Of the 18 seats, 12 were reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and one was for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.The second phase of polling in 72 seats will be held on November 20 and the results will be announced on December 11. PTI NAB TDS RC