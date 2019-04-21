70-year-old held for raping minor in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) A 70-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, police said.According to a senior police officer, the victim and the accused are neighbours.A case has been registered and the accused and he was arrested, he said. The condition of the victim is stated to be out of danger, police said, adding further details are awaited. PTI NIT NIT TIRTIR