70-yr-old woman strangled by son, grandson over property dispute

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her son and minor grandson over a property dispute in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, police said on Thursday.The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon. The son, Rajbir (50), has been arrested and the juvenile apprehended, they added.According to the police, Maya Devi was strangled."We received information on Wednesday at around 3:20 pm that a woman was found dead in E-7, Lane no-7, Meet Nagar near Saboli Fatak. On reaching the spot, an elderly woman was found lying on a cot. The body was taken into possession and sent to GTB for post-mortem," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Thakur said.During investigation, it came to light that Devi, who had four sons, was involved in a property dispute with her elder son Rajbir, who is suspected of killing her, officials said."Rajbir was the only one present in the house when the incident took place. He was taken into custody and initially he tried to mislead, but later confessed to killing his murder with the help of his son. They chocked Devi to death," Thakur said.Rajbir had earlier filed a property case against his mother. She had disconnected the electricity connection of Rajbir's living area and wanted to get the portion vacated."Thereafter, Rajbir, who worked as a mason, and his minor son killed the woman. A case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is underway," the DCP added. PTI NIT IJT