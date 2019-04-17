709 poll parties dispatched in GPS-fitted vehicles for Thursday's polling in Kathua

Jammu, Apr 17 (PTI) Authorities Wednesday dispatched 709 poll parties in GPS-fitted vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, which goes to polls as a part of Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday."In order to ensure a smooth conduct of polling in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in district Kathua, polling parties for five assembly segments of Kathua were dispatched in GPS-fitted vehicles amid incessant rains," a poll official said.Bani, Basohli, Kathua, Billawar and Hiranagar assembly segments (of Kathua district) are part of the Udhampur parliamentary constituency which are going to polls on April 18.A total of 709 polling parties, including reserve staff, under the supervision of District Election Officer (DEO) Vikas Kundal were dispatched to their respective polling stations along with EVMs and VVPATs, he said.Kundal said all polling parties were dispatched in GPS-fitted vehicles, which could be monitored from the control room.Of the total 709 polling stations in the district, 15 have been identified as hypersensitive, 300 as sensitive and 394 as normal, the election officer said, adding that 25 polling stations were established as model polling stations and four set up to facilitate female electors. PTI AB IJT