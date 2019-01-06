scorecardresearch
71-year-old suffers heart attack on way to Vaishno Devi, dies

Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) A 71-year-old pilgrim from Maharashtra died after he suffered a massive heart attack en route the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Sunday.Bhagwan Gopal Bhandari fell unconscious near Ardhkuwari on his way to the cave shrine and was rushed to a clinic where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.Quoting doctors, the official said he had suffered a massive heart attack resulting in his death. PTI AB TIRTIR

