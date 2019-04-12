71.81 pc polling in AP's Krishna dist

Machilipatnam (AP), Apr 11 (PTI) A total of 71.81 per cent of polling was registered by 6 PM in Andhra Pradesh' Krishna district Thursday, the district election officer said. At a press conference here Thursday night, district collector A.Md. Imtiaz said the highest polling percentage of 84 in the district (16 assembly segments) was reported in the Kaikaluru parliamentary constituency and the lowest percentage was 60 in the Vijayawada West and Mylavaram assembly segments by 6 PM.Still the voting was continuing in some polling centres in the district, he added.The polling has been delayed for hours in many locations, including Vijayawada (East), Vijayawada (west) and Tiruvuru segments due to technical glitches of the electronic voting machines. The polling was completed peacefully and no untoward incident was reported across the district. The voters, who were standing in queues by 6 PM, were being allowed to cast their votes. All the EVMs were being sent to the counting centres - Vijayawada and Krishna University campus in Machilipatnam. PTI CORR KJKJ