72 pc of Indian investors say present corporate leadership 'unfit' for future: Study

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) More than 70 per cent of investors in India feel that current corporate leadership is "unfit" to meet the challenges of tomorrow, says a study. The study by organisational consulting firm Korn Ferry said that globally, 67 per cent investors feel that current private-sector leadership is unfit for the future. In India, the percentage is 72 per cent, the study based on the responses of 795 investors globally said. In neighbouring China, the percentage stood at 84, 80 per cent for Japan, 70 per cent for the US, and 72 per cent for the UK. The study argues that todays disruptive forces in technology, globalisation, demographics and consumer behaviour are exposing the limitations of legacy leadership worldwide. "Companies have a crucial role to play in cultivating the leaders of the future. To close the leadership gap, businesses urgently need to revolutionize how they identify future executives who have what it takes and accelerate their growth, as well as build a culture that empowers talent at all levels to challenge and innovate, said Managing Director- Advisory, Korn Ferry India, Rajiv Krishnan. Only 15 per cent of executives across the globe have what it takes be truly great leaders in the rapidly-changing business world, the study noted. For India, the percentage is 17 per cent, slightly more than global average. The study highlighted that majority of leaders cannot make decisions and take smart actions quickly enough, motivate people effectively, or build trust, all of which is needed to ensure their organisations survival into the future. PTI VHP MRMR