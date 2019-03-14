scorecardresearch
72-year-old gets 10 year jail for sexually assaulting disabled girl

Balasore (Odisha), Mar 14 (PTI) A 72-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment by a local court for sexually assaulting a differently-abled girl more than five years ago.Aditional District Judge, Balasore, Ajanta Sadangi also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Sasikanta Jena of Jaleswar area on Wednesday.The girl was sexually assaulted by Jena for a couple of months but she kept silent out of fear. However, her mother, who came to know about it later, lodged a complaint in Kamarda police station on September 28, 2014. Jena was then arrested and put on trial. PTI COR SKN SBN AD RT

