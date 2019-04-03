720 complaints received on 'cVigil' app; 72 pc found genuine: Delhi CEO

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Over 720 complaints have been received from people through the 'cVigil' app by the office of Chief Electoral Officer here and 72 per cent of those were found to be correct, the Delhi CEO said Wednesday. The Election Commission last year had launched an Android-based app - 'cVigil', using which a person can send to it geo-tagged videos and photos of illegal money being distributed or a hate speech being made during polls. The CEO office has received over 720 complains till date from citizens on poll code violation through the app, Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said during an event here. "Of the total complaints, 72 per cent have been found to be correct and have been disposed of while the rest are being looked into," he said. He was speaking during an interactive session on 'Exercising Your Electoral Rights' hosted by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), the women business wing of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). Till date Delhi has 1.41 crore registered voters which include 77.5 lakh male voters and 63.5 lakh female voters. The gender ratio of electors registered is about 812 women voters per 1000 of male voters, he said. "The last date for getting registered as a voter in Delhi is April 13 and we expect more women voter to register in the national capital. New voters can register online as well as offline," Singh said. "The Delhi election office is also concerned about low voter turnout on election day, especially in urban areas due to apathy. Same is the case with new registered young voters in the age group of 18-21," he was quoted as saying in a statement by FLO. Those present on the occasion included Chairperson Biocon Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Rajya Sabha MP, T Subbarami Reddy, the statment said. PTI KND RCJRCJ