723 valid MCC violations reported through C-vigil app in Rajasthan: EC

Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) As many as 1211 cases of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations have been reported through C-vigil app in Rajasthan so far, out of which 723 complaints were found valid and disposed in stipulated time, a senior official said. Bharatpur has reported the highest number of violations with 273 cases through the app while Kota reported the second-highest number of cases, additional chief election commissioner Dr Joga Ram said here. However, 339 complaints were rejected, 17 were pending for decision and 132 other complaints were rejected by the teams at the district control room."The execution of 'C-vigil' aap has been quite successful in Rajasthan. The complaints are first registered at the DCCs from where it is marked to the flying squad. In Rajasthan not a single case is pending at the DCC level," the officer said. PTI AG RCJ