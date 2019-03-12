72nd Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival to celebrate Indian classical music

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Some of the country's top music luminaries including vocalist duo Rajan and Sajan Mishra, vocalist Pandit Jasraj, and sitar maestro Shahid Parvez Khan will celebrate the tradition of Hindustani classical music here at the 72nd Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival starting March 14. The four-day music festival, to be held at the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK), according to the organisers, will focus on present generation of artistes in the genre. "This year's festival is exemplary for it will feature maestros of the present generation in this 72 years old prestigious event. "There are younger artistes who we premiere such as Sabir Khan and Manjusha Patil. There are also those who have gone on to become outstanding in their respective genres such as Biswajit Roy Chowdhary (sarod), Rakesh Chaurasia (flute), Rahul Sharma (santoor) and Kaushiki Chakraborty (vocal)," Shobha Depak Singh, director, SBKK, said.It also hosts artistes from outside Delhi like percussionists Yogesh Samsi, Ram Kumar Misra and Samar Saha, among others.The festival will come to a close on March 17. PTI MAH MGMG