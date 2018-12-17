73 projects sanctioned with central aid of over Rs 5,800 cr under Swadesh Darshan scheme: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned 73 projects with central financial assistance for Rs 5,873.26 crore covering 30 states and Union Territories under the Swadesh Darshan scheme since 2014-15, Parliament was informed on Monday.Replying to a query in the Lok Sabha, Union Tourism Minister K J Alphons said projects for development under the scheme were identified after consultation with the state governments/UT Administrations."These are sanctioned subject to availability of funds, submission of suitable detailed project reports, adherence to scheme guidelines and utilisation of funds released earlier. The ministry has sanctioned 73 projects with central financial assistance of Rs 5,873.26 crore covering 30 states/UTs under the scheme till date," he said. PTI ASG IJT