7,380 candidates appear in Fire and Emergency services recruitment test in JK

Jammu, Dec 16 (PTI) Despite a strike call given by separatists over the killing of seven civilians in Pulwama district, 100 per cent attendance was recorded Sunday in the written examination for different posts in the department of Fire and Emergency services, a police spokesperson said.The test was held in Srinagar, Jammu and Ladakh simultaneously in two shifts -- the first shift was for fireman and fireman driver from 11 am to 1 pm and the second shift was for technical posts from 2 pm to 4 pm, he said.The spokesperson said the test was conducted at 10 centres in Srinagar and one each at Jammu and Kargil. Outdoor tests for these posts were held earlier and the results were uploaded on the next day.Out of 5,457 qualified candidates from the Kashmir Valley, 5,421 had downloaded their admit card which was mandatory for every aspirant to appear in the test, he said, adding that 5,419 candidates appeared in the first shift at 10 centres established in Srinagar and two candidates appeared at the Jammu centre, thus recording 100 per cent attendance.In the second shift, there was also 100 per cent attendance with all the 184 candidates appearing for the written examination for the technical posts.Separatists had called for a strike in Kashmir to protest the killing of seven civilians in the alleged security forces firing following an encounter which left three militants and an Army jawan dead in Pulwama district Saturday.In Jammu division, the spokesperon said 1,690 candidates, out of 1,709 had downloaded their admit cards, who appeared in the first meeting at government Degree College Parade centre.Similarly, in the second meeting, 47 candidates out of 50 appeared for technical posts at the centre, the spokesperson said.In Kargil, keeping in view low temperatures recorded during the day, elaborate arrangements were made at District Police Lines, Kargil centre to facilitate the appearing candidates. A total of 38 candidates, out of 39 were present at the centre, making it almost 100 per cent attendance there as well, he said. PTI TAS KJKJ