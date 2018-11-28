75 per cent voter turnout in Madhya Pradesh polls, says EC in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Around 75 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Deputy Election Commissioner C B Kumar said Wednesday.In Madhya Pradesh, as many as 2,899 candidates, including 1,094 independents, are in the fray for the 230 seats, but the main contest is between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).The state has 5.04 crore eligible voters.Around 3,00,782 government employees, including 45,904 women, were on poll duty and 65,341 polling stations were set up. PTI NAB TDS KJ