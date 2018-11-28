75 per cent voter turnout in Mizoram: Deputy EC Sudip Jain

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) A voter turnout of about 75 per cent was recorded in the Mizoram Assembly polls on Wednesday, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain said here. Polling was held in all 40 assembly seats in the northeast state. The state had an electorate of 7,70,395, which included 3,94,897 female voters. There were 209 candidates, 15 of them women, in the fray. Of the 1,179 polling booths, 47 were classified 'critical' and as many as 'vulnerable' by the Election Commission. PTI NAB TDS TDS MINMIN